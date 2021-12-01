Police Investigating Video of HSBB Player Punching Opponent in Handshake Line

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A high school basketball player in Iowa is under investigation after he punched an opposing player during the postgame handshake line.

Video shows a player rearing back and punching the opposing player in the stomach and then the face. The player who was punched staggers to the ground, while the one who did the punching is wrestled down by another member of the opposing team (warning: video contains violent content):

TMZ Sports noted the player who threw the punches plays for Carlisle High School, which lost by 25 points to Nevada High School in Tuesday's game.

"It's a very unfortunate situation," Nevada superintendent Dr. Steve Gray said, per TMZ Sports. "I'm happy they deescalated it. I thought our coaches and staff handled it well and got everyone out of there without it worsening."

Gray also said the player who was punched is feeling okay.

The Carlisle Police Department said it is investigating the situation. The player who threw the punch has not been arrested.