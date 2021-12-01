Bucs' Antonio Brown Reportedly Expected to Miss Weeks 13, 14 with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown will reportedly miss at least the next two games because of an ankle injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Through five games, the veteran had 418 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 29 catches.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday before hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians did say last week he was hopeful Brown could return in time for Week 13.

"He’s moving around a lot better," Arians told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on SiriusXM. "He's able to put more weight on the heel and bounce around on it some. We’ve got our fingers crossed."

The Buccaneers offense hasn't slowed much without him, as it ranks first in the NFL in passing yards and points scored.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have picked up the slack at receiver and should remain top options for Tom Brady, while Rob Gronkowski has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL when healthy.

Tyler Johnson should also see plenty of playing time until Brown returns to the field.

Brown also remains under NFL investigation for allegedly presenting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to his team. The receiver's former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown's girlfriend contacted him to acquire a fake card in July, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Ruiz was unsuccessful but said Brown later acquired two fake vaccination cards.