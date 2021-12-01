Oxford HS Petitioned to Rename Football Stadium After Shooting Victim Tate Myre

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

A change.org petition is looking to change the name of the football stadium at Oxford High School after Tate Myre, one of the students killed in Tuesday's school shooting, per Jared Purcell of MLive.com.

Four students have died after a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot at least 11 people at the Oxford, Michigan school on Tuesday, per CNN.

Oxford Football wrote about Myre, who was a member of the team, on Twitter:

The petition said Myre was "killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter," and he "put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students."

Myre was a running back and linebacker on the football team in the class of 2023. He had posted on his own account about a recruiting trip to Toledo over the weekend.

The football venue is currently named Wildcat Stadium after the school's mascot.