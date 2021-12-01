Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He 'Looked Like a Rookie' in 4-INT Game vs. Browns

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hard on himself Wednesday when reflecting on how he performed during Sunday night's 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson said the following when asked what he saw when watching his performance back: "Bad passes, inaccurate, underthrown passes. That's all I seen. Bad reads. I looked like a rookie."

Sunday marked one of the worst passing performances of Jackson's four-year career, as he went 20-of-32 for 165 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. The four picks represented a career high.

Three of those interceptions came in the second quarter, but Jackson managed to correct things and play far better in the second half. Most notably, he threw a highlight-reel 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews while escaping pressure in the third quarter to help extend the Baltimore lead to 13-3.

After a 20-yard touchdown pass from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to tight end David Njoku late in the third helped make the score 13-10, Jackson helped put the game away with a drive that ended in a 49-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 1:10 remaining in the contest.

It is important to note that Jackson was coming off missing the previous week's game due to a non-COVID illness.

While it was far from a great showing from the 2019 NFL MVP and the Baltimore offense as a whole, the Ravens did just enough to pull out the win, improving to 8-3 on the season and taking sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Being where they are at this point in the season is no small feat for Jackson and the Ravens, considering running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards suffered season-ending injuries before the campaign even started.

Even with the four-interception game, Jackson has played well as a whole this season, throwing for 2,612 yards, 15 touchdowns and a career-worst 12 interceptions while also rushing for 707 yards and two scores.

Jackson will likely have to cut down on the turnovers in order for the Ravens to go far come playoff time, and he intends to do precisely that, saying: "No excuses. That was just a bad performance. Four interceptions. Hope that never, ever happens again. Not ever."

The Ravens will look to continue their winning ways Sunday when they face the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) on the road.