Report: Cowboys' Amari Cooper Expected to Play vs. Saints After Missing Last 2 Games

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play Thursday against the New Orleans Saints after missing the past two games because of COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and was required to quarantine for 10 days due to the fact that he was unvaccinated. He was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Dallas lost both games without Cooper, falling to 7-4 after a 7-2 start to the season.

The Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was especially rough from an offensive perspective, with fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb also missing much of the game after suffering a concussion. The Cowboys were held to a season-low nine points while totaling just 194 passing yards.

Dak Prescott and the passing attack improved in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team still suffered a 36-33 overtime loss at home.

Cooper's return could be especially valuable against a Saints defense that is easier to exploit through the air. New Orleans enters Week 13 allowing the fewest rushing yards per carry, but it is just 26th in net passing yards allowed per attempt.

With Lamb and Michael Gallup also healthy, the Cowboys could finally have the elite receiving corps they expected coming into the year before injuries derailed the plans.

Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns through nine games this season.