Patriots' Mac Jones Files Trademark for 'MJ10' with Intent to Use It on Clothing

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again following in the footsteps of Tom Brady by creating his own brand.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, Jones filed a trademark for "MJ10" with the intent of using the brand for clothing:

Brady, the longtime Patriots quarterback prior to Jones' arrival, already has a successful brand in his own right in TB12.

After contending for a Heisman Trophy at Alabama last season, Jones fell all the way to the quarterback-needy Pats with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jones was the fifth quarterback off the board, going behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields, and all he has done is outperform all of them by a significant margin.

The rookie signal-caller has New England off to an 8-4 start this season, which is good for first place in the AFC East and second overall place in the AFC.

Jones and the Pats got off to a rocky 2-4 start, but they have now reeled off six wins in a row, including impressive victories over AFC competition like the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

While Jones' stats don't off the page, he has been solid, completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,850 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jones was naturally compared to Brady when he joined the Patriots out of college, and thus far he has lived up to or exceeded all expectations.

The biggest challenge of Jones' young career will come Monday night when he goes on the road to face the 7-4 Buffalo Bills in a game that will decide sole possession of first place in the AFC East.