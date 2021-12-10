Steelers' T.J. Watt Ruled out vs. Vikings with Groin Injury

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings and was ruled out shortly after halftime.

Watt has dominated in 2021 despite injuries holding him back. Knee and hip issues forced him off the field for the Steelers' 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 21. He also sat during Pittsburgh's 24-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 26 with a groin ailment.

To date, Watt has amassed a league-leading 16 sacks and 48 total tackles.

Losing him for any amount of time is a tremendous blow to a Pittsburgh defense that relies on the elite duo of Watt and Cameron Heyward to cause chaos.