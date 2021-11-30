Jaguars' Urban Meyer on Notre Dame HC Opening: 'I'm Not a Candidate'

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Urban Meyer is making it clear in no uncertain terms: He will not be heading to Notre Dame.

"I'm not a candidate," Meyer told reporters Tuesday.

Meyer's name was a natural possibility after Brian Kelly departed for LSU late Monday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach has repeatedly called Notre Dame his "dream job" in the past.

Meyer's first NFL season has been anything but a success, with the Jaguars entering Week 14 at 2-9. The Jaguars are one loss away from eclipsing Meyer's total from his seven-year run at Ohio State.

An offensive guru at the collegiate level, Meyer has failed time and again to get any consistency from the Jaguars. Jacksonville has scored 20 points in a game only three times all season, and the young roster has not shown any marked improvement as the season has progressed.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, billed as one of the great prospects of his generation, has been a considerable disappointment. He's thrown for 2,369 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions in his first 11 career starts. The Clemson product has not thrown for multiple touchdowns in a game since Week 1.

Meyer also made headlines for his off-field exploits in September when he stayed in Ohio, where he was born, rather than traveling with the team after a Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was roundly criticized, including by owner Shad Khan, after video of him interacting with a young woman at a bar surfaced on social media. Meyer apologized profusely after the incident.

While there was speculation Meyer would be fired or resign at the time, he's stayed on in Jacksonville without finding much success. Meyer was 187-32 in stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State as a college head coach.