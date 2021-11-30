Robert Griffin III Writing 'Explosive Tell-All' Book Detailing Time with WFT

AP Photo/Don Wright

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Robert Griffin III says he has written a tell-all book about his time with the team.

“I’m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building and give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in sports and an owner that you want gone,” Griffin said.

Griffin played for Washington from 2012 to 2015. His rookie season was one of the best in NFL history, with Griffin winning Rookie of the Year honors while serving as the most dynamic dual-threat in the sport.

The Baylor product's career was derailed when he suffered a torn ACL in a 2012 NFC Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Many people, including Griffin, have called out former coach Mike Shanahan for re-entering an injured Griffin into the game despite shaky field conditions.

“I’m gonna tell you the truth about what happened in that playoff game in 2012 against Seattle,” Griffin said. “I’m going detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington.”

Griffin's performance never recovered, nor did his relationship with Shanahan, who was fired after the 2013 season.