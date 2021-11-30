Aaron Rodgers Says He Wouldn't Miss Any Time If He Had Surgery on Toe Injury

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he would not have to miss any game time if he undergoes surgery on his injured toe.

Appearing Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he is attempting to allow the healing process to take place over the team's Week 13 bye but could still undergo a procedure on his ailing pinky toe.

"We're hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be something such a minor one it wouldn't be something that I would have to miss time with. ... We'll kinda reassess early next week and make a decision. I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday," Rodgers said.

Rodgers initially injured his toe when he missed action after testing positive for COVID-19. He's managed to play through the injury over the last three weeks despite practicing on a limited basis, throwing for 984 yards and six touchdowns against one interception. The Packers are 2-1 since Rodgers' injury, including a critical win Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The reigning NFL MVP said the surgery would immobilize his toe, which would help him avoid any further injury but also force him to deal with the lack of use of his toe for the remainder of the season.

Green Bay is hopeful a week of full rest will allow Rodgers to get back at something close to 100 percent for the season's stretch run. The Packers (9-3) would be the NFC's No. 2 seed if the season ended today but are within a half-game of the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals.