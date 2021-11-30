Urban Meyer Rumors: Jaguars HC 'Has No Interest' in CFB Jobs amid Notre Dame Vacancy

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Urban Meyer is committed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN reported the Jaguars head coach "has no interest" in leaving professional football to return to the college game. Meyer is a former Notre Dame assistant coach whose name naturally came up amid Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Meyer has described being Notre Dame's coach as his "dream job" on a number of occasions.

One of the most successful college coaches in history, Meyer has not been an immediate hit in the NFL. The Jaguars are 2-9 with an offense that ranks among the NFL's worst in nearly every category.

Most disconcertingly, Meyer has not gotten quarterback Trevor Lawrence prepared for the uptick in speed at the pro level. Lawrence, considered by most as a can't-miss prospect, has thrown for 2,369 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions in his first 11 career starts. The Jaguars have topped 20 points only three times all season.

Meyer's leadership qualities were also questioned after he chose to stay in Ohio rather than take the team plane back to Jacksonville after a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Several social media posts showed the coach at an Ohio bar, leading to his issuing multiple apologies to the team, and owner Shad Khan publicly reprimanding him.

It's been speculated on multiple occasions that Meyer would abandon his NFL experiment and return to the college game, where a number of high-profile vacancies have opened up. Meyer is 187-32 in stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State as a college head coach.