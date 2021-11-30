Cowboys' Amari Cooper Still Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms, Week 13 Status Undecided

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper's status for Thursday's game remains unclear.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Cooper, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 19, still has a cough and is "not feeling the best" even though he was back at the practice facility.

McCarthy added he doesn't see Cooper traveling with the team for its game against the New Orleans Saints if he can't practice Wednesday.

The Cowboys are trying to navigate an ongoing COVID situation. McCarthy announced Monday he won't travel with the team after testing positive for the virus.

Cooper has missed the past two games, including the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas played the game against the Raiders without two assistant coaches due to COVID protocols. Offensive tackle Terence Steele, strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash, assistant offensive line coach Joe Blasko and coaching assistant Scott Tolzien were also added to the COVID list Sunday.

ESPN's Todd Archer noted when Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list that the Cowboys' hope was the 27-year-old would be back in time for their game against the Saints.

Dallas was also without CeeDee Lamb against the Raiders because of a concussion. He appears to be on track to play at New Orleans after being a full participant in Monday's practice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday marked the first day that Cooper was eligible to be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He ranks second on the team with 583 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games after starting the season 6-1.