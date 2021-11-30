49ers vs. Bengals in Week 14, Ravens vs. Packers in Week 15 Flexed on NFL Schedule

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The NFL is flexing a Week 14 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals game into the 4:25 p.m. ET window on CBS and the Week 15 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens into the 4:25 p.m. window on FOX.

Both games will be making the move for the sake of getting them additional national exposure as the stretch run of the 2021 NFL playoff race commences.

Both games were originally scheduled for the 1 p.m. ET window.

The 49ers (6-5) and Bengals (7-4) are alive in their divisions and respective Wild Card races. San Francisco would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC and Cincinnati the AFC's No. 5 seed if the season ended today.

The Packers (9-3) are the NFC's No. 2 seed while the Ravens (8-3) are leading the AFC if the season ended today. It's possible that game would have been flexed into the Sunday Night Football schedule, but NBC already has a New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on the slate for Week 15. It's also possible that game is protected by FOX to avoid it being flexed to another network.

Regardless, the late-afternoon window of games for Weeks 14 and 15 are now guaranteed marquee games with playoff implications.