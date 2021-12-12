Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers' Toe Injury 'Expected to Last for Remainder of Season'

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be dealing with discomfort in his left pinky toe for the remainder of the 2021 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported doctors cannot completely numb the toe for him to play because he needs to feel his foot to plant and throw.

The Packers first listed him on their Week 10 injury report with a toe problem. After the reigning MVP described the injury as "COVID toe," the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton wrote how painful inflammation of the area can result from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rodgers responded to the article and said his toe was actually fractured, showing it to the camera at a remote media call:

With Green Bay heading into its Week 13 bye last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the nine-time Pro Bowler was putting off surgery for the time being:

Green Bay had a taste of Jordan Love as the starting quarterback for one game already, and the result was a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

No team is separating itself from the pack, so Green Bay arguably has as good a shot as anyone of winning a Super Bowl. Getting to that point will hinge largely on Rodgers' health.