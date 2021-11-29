Kevin Byard Placed on COVID-19 List by Titans; TEN on Bye for Week 13

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Add the Tennessee Titans to the list of teams affected by the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the NFL.

Titans starting safety Kevin Byard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. Tennessee is on a bye in Week 13 and will return to action Dec. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

