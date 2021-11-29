Patrick Peterson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Vikings vs. Lions

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson played in his second game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers since returning from a hamstring injury. Now, it looks like he is set to miss more time.

The Vikings announced Monday that Peterson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions.

Peterson suffered his hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. He missed three games before returning on Nov. 21 against the Green Bay Packers. It was the first time in his 11-year career that he was forced to miss games because of an injury.

Peterson played all 70 of Minnesota's defensive snaps on Sunday against San Francisco and recorded five tackles. The Vikings lost the game 34-26 and fell to 5-6 this season.

Through eight games, Peterson has 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended and no interceptions. It's his first season in Minnesota after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

After being selected fifth overall in the 2011 draft, the LSU All-American earned three first-team All-Pro selections. He was named to the Pro Bowl in eight consecutive seasons from 2011-18. He has 28 career interceptions and 93 passes defended. The Florida native is one of the best shutdown cornerbacks of his generation and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Peterson's absence is a big blow to Minnesota's defensive backfield. Second-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler is the next man up on the depth chart, while veteran corner Bashaud Breeland will be under more pressure to make up for Peterson's production.

Luckily for the Vikings, the Lions have the 29th-ranked passing offense in the league. Minnesota likely won't struggle against Detroit even with Peterson sidelined.