T.J. Watt Placed on COVID-19 List by Steelers Ahead of Game vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's unclear whether Watt will miss Sunday's AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens, a game that could be pivotal for the Steelers as they're riding a three-week winless streak.

The 27-year-old is putting together that could result in a third All-Pro nod. Through nine games, he has 12.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

The news about Watt adds to a frustrating 2021 season in the Steel City.

ESPN's Ryan Clark, who was a member of the franchise for eight years, probably spoke for much of the fanbase Monday on Get Up.

The Steelers have yet to finish below .500 under head coach Mike Tomlin, but that might be coming to an end with the six-time Super Bowl champions sitting at 5-5-1 and trending in the wrong direction. They were blown out 41-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the offense mustering only 301 yards.

Looking ahead to Week 13, Pittsburgh might be tasked with having to slow down Lamar Jackson without the services of one of the NFL's best pass-rushers.

Jackson has been up and down this year and is coming off a 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in which he threw a career-high four interceptions. His 13-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the third quarter, however, showed how he only needs one play to make something special happen.

The last time the Steelers didn't have Watt, they surrendered 41 points to the Los Angeles Chargers and watched Justin Herbert go 30-of-41 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Things aren't looking good for Sunday.