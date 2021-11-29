Top Waiver-Wire Fantasy RBs to Target with Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook Injured

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Two of the top running backs in the league suffered injuries Sunday, which could have fantasy football managers scrambling to the waiver wire.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is done for the year because of an ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Rapoport also reported Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum during his team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings but could return as soon as a Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

That means any fantasy football manager fortunate enough to land Alexander Mattison on the waiver wire will have a running back who can immediately help replace the lost production of Cook or McCaffrey.

The Vikings have not hesitated to use Mattison as a primary back when Cook has been sidelined and will surely do the same until their two-time Pro Bowler is ready to return.

The third-year back had 26 carries during a September win over the Seattle Seahawks and 25 carries during an October victory over the Detroit Lions when Cook was out, going over 110 rushing yards both times. He also combined for 13 catches on 15 targets in those two games, highlighting his ability to stay on the field for all three downs as a points-per-reception-league weapon.

Mattison is the clear-cut top option on the waiver wire this week, but he isn't the only running back who stands out.

Much like Cook's injury clears the way for more playing time for Mattison, McCaffrey's does the same for Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah in Carolina.

Hubbard will likely step into the role of primary back just like he did earlier this year when the two-time All-Pro was sidelined. The Oklahoma State product had double-digit carries six games in a row during a stretch in September and October, including when he tallied 24 carries on two separate occasions against the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Any running back who could see that type of usage is worth waiver-wire consideration, especially one who surpassed the century mark in rushing yards against the Eagles.

Abdullah isn't as obvious of a selection as Hubbard, but he is worth consideration in PPR leagues.

The 28-year-old has seen at least four targets in four of the last five games, including six during Sunday's loss. Cam Newton didn't hesitate to look his way as a safety valve, and his time on the field should only increase without McCaffrey there to receive the majority of the targets out of the backfield.

Fantasy players can also turn toward the rotating backfield of the Tennessee Titans for potential options after Dontrell Hilliard ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and D'Onta Foreman added 109 rushing yards during Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

The thought here is Hilliard should be the priority of the two because of his ability to contribute in the passing attack. He saw 10 targets during the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans, catching eight for 47 yards, and should continue to play a role on third down because of his receiving ability.