Mike McCarthy Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Out for Cowboys' Game vs. Saints

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has entered COVID-19 protocols and will miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Albert Breer of The MMQB noted that assistant head coach Rob Davis is "in line" to serve as the interim coach for the game "with coordinators Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn and John Fassel all chipping in."

All NFL coaches are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to have contact with players. The Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury and Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy have missed regular-season games this season, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sat out a preseason contest.

Dallas has been hit hard with COVID-19 cases. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, offensive tackle Terence Steele, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash Jr., assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, coaching assistant Scott Tolzien, and strength and conditioning assistants Kendall Smith and Cedric Smith were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past two weeks.

It's unclear if Dallas has any additional positive tests, but the Cowboys will play with a thinned-out coaching staff against the Saints. New Orleans has lost four straight as the team tries to keep its head above water in the playoff race.

The Cowboys are coming off a 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, their second straight defeat. They've lost three of their last four games after starting 6-1.

McCarthy is 13-14 in two seasons as Dallas' head coach.

Even without McCarthy for one week, the Cowboys remain in the driver's seat in a struggling NFC East. Dallas holds a 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles and is the only team with a winning record in the division.

McCarthy will hope to return for the Cowboys' Week 14 game against the Washington Football Team.