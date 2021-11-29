Lee Elder Dies at Age 87, Was 1st Black Golfer to Compete at the Masters

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former professional golfer Lee Elder has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour announced Monday:

Elder was best known as the first Black man to compete at the Masters, which he did in 1975. He competed at Augusta six times, twice finishing inside the top 20.

The Texas native won four times on the PGA Tour, including the 1974 Monsanto Open that earned him the initial invite to the Masters Tournament.

Elder said he received threats leading up to his first appearance at the Masters, ultimately renting two houses so people wouldn't know where he was staying.

In 2021, he was celebrated by the tournament as an honorary starter alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player and received a large ovation from the crowd.

"For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in," Elder said following the ceremony, per Joel Beall of Golf Digest. "It is certainly something that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Elder also broke the color barrier at the Ryder Cup, helping the United States team win in 1979.

He found even more success later in life on the PGA Champions Tour, earning nine wins.