Report: Fan Ejected for Making Comments About Kardashians Toward Tristan Thompson

A fan was ejected from Sunday's Memphis Grizzlies game against the Sacramento Kings after reportedly making comments about the Kardashians to Kings forward Tristan Thompson.

Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reported "multiple people" said the fan was ejected for the undisclosed comments. The fan was removed with 9:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Thompson has a three-year-old daughter with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he's been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.

Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry spoke to reporters after the game about the incident but refused to divulge what the fan said.

“I don’t think it needs to be talked about or anything, but obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players—I know that—not without intervening and asking them to be removed,” Gentry told reporters. “They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

The incident comes in the same week two fans were ejected from an Indiana Pacers game against the Los Angeles Lakers for inappropriate comments directed at LeBron James.