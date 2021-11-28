Report: Pacers Fans Not Expected to Be Banned for Life for Comments to LeBron James

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Indiana Pacers fans who made inappropriate comments to LeBron James during the Los Angeles Lakers' trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday will reportedly have the opportunity to go to future games.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the two fans are not expected to receive lifetime bans or face any additional consequences.

"The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

