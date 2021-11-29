Ravens' Lamar Jackson Owns Up to 4 INTs vs. Browns: 'I Just Told My Team, That’s Me'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Baltimore Ravens snuck away with a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but Lamar Jackson was far from satisfied with his performance.

Jackson threw for 165 yards and one touchdown against four interceptions, calling himself out for the turnovers in his postgame press conference:

