Aaron Rodgers: 'Everything's on the Table' with Toe Injury; 'Hoping' to Avoid Surgery

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers plans to have X-rays on his injured toe to determine what steps may be required to address the issue.

Following his team's 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the reigning MVP told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews that "everything's on the table" but that he's hopeful of avoiding surgery:

The Packers are off in Week 13 and don't return to play until Dec. 12 against the Chicago Bears.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.