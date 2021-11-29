Eagles' Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' Struggles vs. Giants: 'It's Never Just 1 Guy'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While Nick Sirianni scrutinized quarterback Jalen Hurts for his turnover-heavy performance in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles head coach wouldn't place all of the blame on the former second-round pick.

"It's never going to be an A, B, C or D if you turn it over three times, right? Obviously, he didn't play good enough," Sirianni said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "And we didn't coach good enough. And it's all of us. It's never just one guy. We're going to look through that tape and we're going to have to make those corrections from that tape, but when you turn the ball over three times -- again, there are different things at play there -- but not a winning performance. Running the ball was good."

Hurts had a rough passing performance against the Giants on Sunday, completing just 14-of-31 passes for 129 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. It was one of his worst passing performances of the season.

However, Hurts isn't necessarily known for being as much of a threat in the air. The 23-year-old has been much more effective on the ground, and he proved that on Sunday by rushing for 77 yards on eight carries.

The Alabama and Oklahoma product also entered Sunday's game with 618 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, compared to 2,306 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns against five interceptions.

However, Sirianni has only recently shifted his offense to be more run-heavy, and that should only continue to benefit Hurts as the season continues. Though, it's important to note the Texas native will need to improve his passing game to find success in the NFL.

While Hurts has had an up-and-down season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported before Sunday's game that the young quarterback had the Eagles encouraged by his progress, making them less likely to pursue a big-name QB such as Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

An NFL executive also told Mike Sando of The Athletic that Hurts is "hard to defend and the most athletic player on the field," so it should come as no surprise that Philadelphia believes he can be its quarterback of the future.

Hurts is in just his first full season as Philadelphia's starter, and a lot could change before he's eligible for an extension. His rookie deal runs through the 2023 campaign.