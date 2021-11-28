Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys Coaches Haven't Mentioned Resting Me vs. Saints Amid Injury

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury for weeks, but it doesn't sound like he will be able to address it anytime soon.

According to Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein of USA Today, Elliott said he hasn't been approached by anyone in the Cowboys organization about the possibility of resting his knee as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Elliott suffered the injury on Oct. 3 against the Carolina Panthers, but he hasn't missed a game. His knee issues have hindered his performance, however, as he has failed to rush for 100 yards in six straight games and has totaled less than 50 rushing yards with an average of 3.1 yards per carry in each of the past three games.

Elliott ran for a season-low 25 yards in Dallas' Week 12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that the health of Elliott is something that needs to be evaluated.

"I am concerned," McCarthy said Friday. "He's a warrior and was fighting to get back there in every time. Zeke's running style is ferocious. We need to evaluate."

The three-time Pro Bowler entered Sunday ranked sixth in the NFL with 720 rushing yards. Elliott's eight rushing touchdowns had him tied for fifth in the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cowboys could be best-served to rest Elliott against the Saints. New Orleans is ranked third in the league in rushing defense, allowing just 91.9 yards per game. At 7-4, Dallas has a comfortable lead in the NFC East, as no other team in the division has a record above .500.

If Elliott were to sit out, third-year running back Tony Pollard would assume the starting role. Pollard has rushed for 531 yards on 100 carries this season.