Fantasy Alert: A.J. Brown Reportedly to Return from Injury, Play for Titans vs. 49ers

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Wide receiver A.J. Brown is coming back to give the Tennessee Titans' struggling offense a boost and potentially boost lineups for the fantasy postseason.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe, Brown is being activated off injured reserve and will play Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Titans announced Monday they designated Brown for return from IR. He originally suffered a chest injury during Tennessee's Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans.

Brown previously sat out the Titans' Week 4 loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.

In 11 games this season, Brown leads the team in receptions (46), receiving yards (615) and is tied for the top spot in receiving touchdowns (three).

Tennessee has dealt with significant injuries to many of its key offensive players. Derrick Henry remains out after undergoing foot surgery in November to repair a Jones fracture.

Julio Jones doesn't have an injury designation after being a full participant in practice Wednesday, so he could be available against the 49ers. He only played 27 snaps last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a hamstring issue.

If Jones and Brown are able to play, it will mark just the seventh time this season that both have appeared in the same game together.