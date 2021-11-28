Buccaneers' Vita Vea Loses a Tooth vs. Colts After Taking Helmet to the Mouth

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Dealing with Jonathan Taylor is difficult enough for defenders who have all their teeth.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea lost a tooth during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts when he took a helmet to his mouth.

At least he was smiling about it:

Vea played just five games last year but has remained largely healthy this season for the defending champions. He will likely remain in Sunday's contest against the Colts as Tampa Bay looks to improve to 8-3 on the season with a second straight win.

He will surely remember this game for dental-related reasons regardless of the outcome.