Davis Cup Finals 2021 Results: Final Round-Robin Scores, Quarterfinals Bracket

The Davis Cup Finals quarterfinals are set after the final ties of group-stage play Sunday.

Kazakhstan upset Canada to clinch its spot in the knockout stage, while Great Britain, Russia, Germany and Croatia were among the other teams to move on after winning their groups.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups that will be played from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Quarterfinal Matchups

Russia (Group A winner) vs. Sweden (Group B runner-up)

Great Britain (Group C winner) vs. Germany (Group F winner)

Italy (Group E winner) vs. Croatia (Group D winner)

Kazakhstan (Group B winner) vs. Serbia (Group F runner-up)

Full schedule available at DavisCupFinals.com.

Sunday Results

Kazakhstan def. Canada, 3-0

Russia def. Spain, 2-1

Great Britain def. Czech Republic, 2-1

Germany def. Austria, 2-1

Croatia def. Hungary, 2-1

Colombia def. USA, 2-1

Full results available at DavisCupFinals.com.

Sunday Recap

Canada entered the Davis Cup Finals as the No. 2 seed, but the team suffered a quick exit after two 0-3 losses in the round robin.

Kazakhstan took advantage by winning the group, sweeping the Canadians in Sunday's battle. Mikhail Kukushkin started things off with a dramatic three-set win over Brayden Schnur.

Kukushkin had just one ace in the match, but he did enough to secure the 6-3, (5) 6-7, 7-5 win.

Alexander Bublik kept it going with a straight-set win over Vasek Pospisil, while the doubles team of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov completed the 3-0 win for Kazakhstan.

Great Britain also did what it needed to advance with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday.

After the two teams split the singles matches, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski came through for Great Britain in the doubles competition with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Tomas Machac and Jiri Vesely.

Spain and Russia battled for a Group A crown after each earned 3-0 wins over Ecuador.

Feliciano Lopez started things off with an upset win over Andrey Rublev:

The two matched up again in doubles with Lopez and Marcel Granollers facing Rublev and Aslan Karatsev.

Spain looked ready to pull a second upset with a first-set victory, but the Russian team came from behind for the 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win. Adding a singles win for Daniil Medvedev, and Russia was able to advance to the quarterfinal.

Germany clinched first in Group F with a 2-1 win over Austria, thanks in part to a win from Jan-Lennard Struff. Though he couldn't defeat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in his first match of this event, he bounced back against Dennis Novak for a key victory.

Serbia finished second in the group but will advance after going 9-6 on sets.

Colombia and the United States were only playing for pride after Italy had already clinched Group E, but it was Colombia that earned the win after the doubles match was canceled midway through the first set.