College Football Coaches Poll 2021: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Michigan moved up to No. 3 in the Week 14 Coaches Poll after Saturday's dramatic win over Ohio State.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the Top 25 after closing out a perfect 12-0 regular season, although there was plenty of movement as teams try to clinch spots in the College Football Playoff.

Here is the latest poll heading into next week's conference title games.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Mississippi

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma

12. Iowa

13. Michigan State

14. BYU

15. Pittsburgh

16. Houston

17. Utah

18. Wake Forest

19. San Diego State

20. North Carolina State

21. Louisiana Lafayette

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. Clemson

25. Arkansas

Michigan finally got its first win against rival Ohio State since 2011, but it came at a big time as the Wolverines now have a chance to win a Big Ten title and possibly more.

The Buckeyes had been dominant in recent months, including a 56-7 win over Michigan State a week earlier, but it was the Wolverines who flexed their muscle on their way to a 42-27 victory.

Hassan Haskins was unstoppable on the ground, totaling 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go with some eye-popping plays:

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson also played a significant role getting to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"These guys have been disrespecting us, stepping on our jerseys, talking about hanging 100 on us, doing all the rah, rah," Hutchinson told reporters after the game. "But we were about it today."

The performance helped Michigan climb from No. 6 to No. 3 in the latest poll, while Ohio State dropped from second to seventh.

Alabama also nearly took a significant tumble in the poll, but it sits at No. 2 after surviving a four-overtime battle against Auburn.

The Crimson Tide had zero points heading into the fourth quarter and trailed 10-3 in the closing minutes until Bryce Young led a game-tying touchdown drive:

The game eventually came down to a battle of two-point conversions starting in the third overtime, and Alabama did enough to earn the 24-22 win.

Oklahoma State moved to No. 5 after a 37-33 win over rival Oklahoma, which dropped to No. 11 in the latest poll.

There were a combined five turnovers in the game, but the Cowboys came out on top thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Cincinnati and Notre Dame remain high in the poll after taking care of business, while Texas A&M fell nine spots after a disappointing loss to LSU. Wisconsin, which was ranked No. 18 in last week's poll, fell out entirely after its 23-13 road loss against Minnesota.

The top teams will still have one more chance to prove themselves in conference title games, notably Georgia taking on Alabama while Michigan faces Iowa.