Amari Cooper to Return to Cowboys; Terence Steele Placed on COVID-19 List

Coming off a dramatic loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys received a mix of good and bad news Sunday.

Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Amari Cooper will practice on Monday after clearing protocols following a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and both offensive line coaches won't travel with the team for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, Hill added.

Cooper sat out of the Cowboys' past two games against the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. It marked the first time since Dallas acquired him midway through the 2018 season that he has missed a game.

The Cowboys lost both of their games without Cooper. Their 7-4 record is still the best in the NFC East, but the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) have closed to within two games heading into their game with the New York Giants on Sunday.

Despite not being available for multiple games, Cooper still ranks second on the team with 583 receiving yards and five touchdowns in nine starts.

Steele's absence for at least one game will force head coach Mike McCarthy to make changes on the offensive line. The 24-year-old has appeared in all 11 games thus far, including 10 starts.

Veteran tackle La'El Collins will likely move into the starting lineup at right tackle. The LSU alum has appeared in each of the past five games after being suspended for five games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The Cowboys will look to end their two-game losing streak on Dec. 2 when they play the Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.