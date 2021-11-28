Giants Rumors: HC Joe Judge Wanted to Fire Jason Garrett Last Year

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

If New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had his way, Jason Garrett's tenure with the organization would have ended much sooner.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Garrett was brought back as offensive coordinator after last season in large part because he had "very strong support" from Giants ownership.

La Canfora also noted New York's ownership valued Garrett's previous head-coaching experience on the staff with Judge, who had never been a head coach at any level before getting the Giants job in January 2020.

On Tuesday, a day after a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Judge announced Garrett's firing with Freddie Kitchens, who was working with the team as a senior offensive assistant coach, taking over as interim offensive coordinator.

