Raiders Rumors: Mark Davis Isn't Ready to Search for New HC; 'Has Rebuffed Inquiries'

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly not begun their coaching search to replace Jon Gruden, who resigned on Oct. 11, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Gruden stepped down from his position as head coach after a series of emails were uncovered by Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of The New York Times in which he used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.

Rich Bisaccia has served as the Raiders' interim coach while keeping the team in playoff contention at 6-5.

La Canfora reported owner Mark Davis remains focused on this season and has "rebuffed inquiries from many interested parties" regarding the vacancy.

"He isn't ready to go there yet," a source told La Canfora. "He's not ready to launch a coaching search. That's not where he is."

As the only NFL team without a full-time coach, the Raiders could get a head start on their search and attract the top candidates before more vacancies open. Teams are allowed to begin interviewing candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season.

It's still an unusual situation, however, where the on-field performance remains high.

After three straight losses, Las Vegas earned an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving to stay within one game of first place in the AFC West behind the 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Week 14 battle against the Chiefs and Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers could determine the Raiders' fate in 2021.

It will give ownership and the front office a chance to evaluate everyone involved in the organization before making any decisions heading into 2022.