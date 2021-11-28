NFL Rumors: Mel Tucker Received HC Interest from Teams Before Signing MSU Contract

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before signing a massive 10-year extension to remain the head football coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker reportedly received interest from NFL teams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tucker ended up agreeing to a fully guaranteed $95 million extension. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Tucker's $9.5 million average annual salary ties him for the 11th highest-paid coach in any American sport.

It seemingly ended the pursuit from NFL teams.

