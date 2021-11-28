Eagles Rumors: Latest on Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Jalen Hurts may be the quarterback of the future in Philadelphia after all.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Hurts' recent string of strong play has the Eagles encouraged in the Oklahoma product's progress, making them less likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or any other veteran option at the position.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.