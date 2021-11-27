Antonio Brown Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card Allegations Still Being Reviewed by NFL

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The NFL investigation into allegations that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is ongoing.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio on Saturday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said "the matter remains under review" in an email response about the investigation.

On Nov. 18, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Steven Ruiz, Brown's former live-in chef, said the Bucs wideout tried to obtain a fake vaccination card from him in order to avoid NFL protocols.

Ruiz provided Stroud a screengrab of what he said are text messages sent to him by Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, that was included in Stroud's report:

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, according to a screen grab he provided to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau texted.

According to Stroud, Ruiz said he was unable to find any vaccine cards, but Brown showed him two that he was able to purchase over the summer, days before the Bucs opened training camp.

McCarthy told Katie Campione of People the day after Stroud's report that the NFL was "aware of the report" and was looking into the matter.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Nov. 19 that the team had no concern about the situation with Brown.

"None whatsoever," Arians said. "We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don't think it's a story, and it has nothing to do with the Giants game."

Arians announced before the start of the regular season that the Buccaneers had a 100 percent vaccination rate among all players and coaches in the organization.

NFL protocols after different for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Unvaccinated players who test positive must sit out for a minimum of 10 days and are subject to a five-day isolation period if they have close contact with an individual who has tested positive.

Vaccinated players who test positive without symptoms are eligible to return as soon as they return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Brown is in his second season with the Buccaneers. The seven-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in five games in 2021 because of a sprained ankle he suffered in a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.