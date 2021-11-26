Twitter Reacts to Top Moments from Capital One's 'The Match 5'

David Becker/Getty Images for The Match

Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been feuding for nearly three years, and the two U.S. Open champions settled their differences during the fifth iteration of Capital One's The Match on Friday at the Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The 12-hole event was the shortest in the series, and Koepka took home the victory after just nine holes.

DeChambeau kicked things off in true Thanksgiving fashion, bringing out "Brooks Koepka cupcakes" for the crowd on the first hole. Naturally, he hit the ball into a bush after that.

The two pros were tied after one hole before Koepka took the lead on the second hole. DeChambeau hit a beautiful shot on No. 3, hitting it closest to the hole, to win $50,000 for the charity of his choice. However, Koepka maintained his 1-up lead.

DeChambeau also had a nice opening drive on the fourth hole, but Koepka stayed 1-up a third of the way through.

Koepka also won the fifth hole to go 2-up on DeChambeau before going 3-up on No. 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who participated in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match, had to chime in.

Koepka remained ahead of DeChambeau to snag the victory after nine holes. The event ended with him 4-up on DeChambeau.

While DeChambeau and Koepka certainly put on a show, the commentating crew of Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley and Brian Anderson were just as entertaining.

We finally know who the top dog is in the feud between Koepka and DeChambeau. It was an incredible afternoon for the former and one to forget for the latter, who entered as the 4-5 favorite on DraftKings.

