Twitter Reacts to Top Moments from Capital One's 'The Match 5'November 27, 2021
Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been feuding for nearly three years, and the two U.S. Open champions settled their differences during the fifth iteration of Capital One's The Match on Friday at the Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas Strip.
The 12-hole event was the shortest in the series, and Koepka took home the victory after just nine holes.
Capital One @CapitalOne
A W for everyone! <a href="https://twitter.com/b_dechambeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@b_dechambeau</a> wins the Venture X Long Drive Challenge with 402 yards and $350k donated to charity <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a>
Brooks Koepka @BKoepka
Enjoy the show 🍿 <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/BSCUrbFkis">pic.twitter.com/BSCUrbFkis</a>
DeChambeau kicked things off in true Thanksgiving fashion, bringing out "Brooks Koepka cupcakes" for the crowd on the first hole. Naturally, he hit the ball into a bush after that.
The two pros were tied after one hole before Koepka took the lead on the second hole. DeChambeau hit a beautiful shot on No. 3, hitting it closest to the hole, to win $50,000 for the charity of his choice. However, Koepka maintained his 1-up lead.
DeChambeau also had a nice opening drive on the fourth hole, but Koepka stayed 1-up a third of the way through.
Koepka also won the fifth hole to go 2-up on DeChambeau before going 3-up on No. 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who participated in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match, had to chime in.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
“This is why Brooks is so tough because in the majors, he slams the door on any opportunity.”<br><br>Would love to see how big <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a>’s smirk was as he said that. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMatch</a>
Koepka remained ahead of DeChambeau to snag the victory after nine holes. The event ended with him 4-up on DeChambeau.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"I have no problem cheating, I'm not gonna lie" 🤣<br><br>Chuck admits he lies when playing golf<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q9n2ieCelV">pic.twitter.com/Q9n2ieCelV</a>
While DeChambeau and Koepka certainly put on a show, the commentating crew of Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley and Brian Anderson were just as entertaining.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
TIED<br>1UP<br>1UP<br>1UP<br>2UP<br>3UP<br>3UP<br>4UP<br>4&3<a href="https://twitter.com/BKoepka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BKoepka</a> didn't forget <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> doubted him. <a href="https://t.co/fRZ4d7NW0o">pic.twitter.com/fRZ4d7NW0o</a>
Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier
Charles Barkley is a gift:<br><br>"That’s kinda like yoga. Yoga’s just stretching, they just call it yoga to charge you more. <br><br>"We've got that in the NBA, they call it analytics, the guy wants to get his son-in-law a job, they say 'analytics,' but analytics is nothing but statistics."
Josh Berhow @Josh_Berhow
Charles Barkley just gets it.<br><br>"I have a couple cigars and have me a couple alcoholic beverages. Listen, you can't play golf and not drink. It's the only sport they let you drink while you are playing it. There's a reason why: it's the most unbeatable game in the world."
We finally know who the top dog is in the feud between Koepka and DeChambeau. It was an incredible afternoon for the former and one to forget for the latter, who entered as the 4-5 favorite on DraftKings.
