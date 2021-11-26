X

    Twitter Reacts to Top Moments from Capital One's 'The Match 5'

    Erin WalshNovember 27, 2021

    Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have been feuding for nearly three years, and the two U.S. Open champions settled their differences during the fifth iteration of Capital One's The Match on Friday at the Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas Strip.

    The 12-hole event was the shortest in the series, and Koepka took home the victory after just nine holes.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brooks Koepka wins <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> ⛳️ <a href="https://t.co/esDMvXyoK1">pic.twitter.com/esDMvXyoK1</a>

    Capital One @CapitalOne

    A W for everyone! <a href="https://twitter.com/b_dechambeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@b_dechambeau</a> wins the Venture X Long Drive Challenge with 402 yards and $350k donated to charity <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a>

    Brooks Koepka @BKoepka

    Enjoy the show 🍿 <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/BSCUrbFkis">pic.twitter.com/BSCUrbFkis</a>

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    I bet <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> out-benches both of you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dingding?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dingding</a> <a href="https://t.co/hTDoS3y0zX">https://t.co/hTDoS3y0zX</a>

    DeChambeau kicked things off in true Thanksgiving fashion, bringing out "Brooks Koepka cupcakes" for the crowd on the first hole. Naturally, he hit the ball into a bush after that. 

    Jack Hirsh @JR_HirshKTVZ

    Bryson starts off by handing out Brooks Koepka cupcakes. Promptly hits into a bush. LFG

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryson DeChambeau lets this one fly 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/TFWQP0Vxij">pic.twitter.com/TFWQP0Vxij</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    Bombs are hot.<a href="https://twitter.com/b_dechambeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_DeChambeau</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> agree. <a href="https://t.co/OBk0r7M6Sq">pic.twitter.com/OBk0r7M6Sq</a>

    The two pros were tied after one hole before Koepka took the lead on the second hole. DeChambeau hit a beautiful shot on No. 3, hitting it closest to the hole, to win $50,000 for the charity of his choice. However, Koepka maintained his 1-up lead.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brooks with the approach on 2 🎯<br><br>He takes a one-hole lead at The Match<br><br>(<a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a>) <a href="https://t.co/OYvsbwzBme">pic.twitter.com/OYvsbwzBme</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryson with the nice approach on hole 3 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/qUiO6j7q8e">pic.twitter.com/qUiO6j7q8e</a>

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Everything else that's happened today has masked how ridiculous it is that Phil has been wearing sunglasses in the booth for two straight hours. <a href="https://t.co/jBnEM8kxDa">pic.twitter.com/jBnEM8kxDa</a>

    DeChambeau also had a nice opening drive on the fourth hole, but Koepka stayed 1-up a third of the way through. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYSON WITH A BOMB 💣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/S0USbgVNSd">pic.twitter.com/S0USbgVNSd</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brooks enjoying his time on the course with Bryson 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/BXQdOseUfP">pic.twitter.com/BXQdOseUfP</a>

    Koepka also won the fifth hole to go 2-up on DeChambeau before going 3-up on No. 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who participated in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match, had to chime in.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Trying to enjoy time with the family and not escape to the office to make memes from a 12- hole golf match. <a href="https://t.co/kKbx1H3iBm">https://t.co/kKbx1H3iBm</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ro3okgs4NM">pic.twitter.com/Ro3okgs4NM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brooks is pouring it on Bryson 👀<br><br>He's up 3 with 6 holes to play<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/8408GpnIrh">pic.twitter.com/8408GpnIrh</a>

    House of Highlights @HoHighlights

    Brooks Koepka right now… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/mSpVeapQSN">pic.twitter.com/mSpVeapQSN</a>

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    “This is why Brooks is so tough because in the majors, he slams the door on any opportunity.”<br><br>Would love to see how big <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a>’s smirk was as he said that. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMatch</a>

    Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier

    Bryson, on the hot mic right after Brooks rolled in that birdie putt:<br><br>"Alright. Well, f--- me!"

    Koepka remained ahead of DeChambeau to snag the victory after nine holes. The event ended with him 4-up on DeChambeau.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryson puts it close with a beautiful shot over the trees 🎯<br><br>(<a href="https://twitter.com/CapitalOne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapitalOne</a>) <a href="https://t.co/mzESeyA74V">pic.twitter.com/mzESeyA74V</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Where was this in the PGA Tour, man?"<br><br>Bryson is comedy 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/GJ8UeOkeZG">pic.twitter.com/GJ8UeOkeZG</a>

    Michael Eaves @michaeleaves

    Brooks just dropped: “Not gonna lie, I really wanted to spank you.”<br><br>And it was crickets from Chuck and Phil?!?

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brooks Koepka wins <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> after Bryson DeChambeau missed this putt 🏌️‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/42M1caVLhD">pic.twitter.com/42M1caVLhD</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "I have no problem cheating, I'm not gonna lie" 🤣<br><br>Chuck admits he lies when playing golf<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q9n2ieCelV">pic.twitter.com/Q9n2ieCelV</a>

    While DeChambeau and Koepka certainly put on a show, the commentating crew of Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley and Brian Anderson were just as entertaining.

    John Saraka @JSaraka

    Me listening to Phil Mickelson talking golf and sports psychology. <a href="https://t.co/v0fTsXmODo">pic.twitter.com/v0fTsXmODo</a>

    PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

    TIED<br>1UP<br>1UP<br>1UP<br>2UP<br>3UP<br>3UP<br>4UP<br>4&amp;3<a href="https://twitter.com/BKoepka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BKoepka</a> didn't forget <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> doubted him. <a href="https://t.co/fRZ4d7NW0o">pic.twitter.com/fRZ4d7NW0o</a>

    Andrew N @boilernordland

    <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> talking about Brooks’s 4 up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thematch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thematch</a> <a href="https://t.co/S3dZtCoPMW">pic.twitter.com/S3dZtCoPMW</a>

    Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier

    Charles Barkley is a gift:<br><br>"That’s kinda like yoga. Yoga’s just stretching, they just call it yoga to charge you more. <br><br>"We've got that in the NBA, they call it analytics, the guy wants to get his son-in-law a job, they say 'analytics,' but analytics is nothing but statistics."

    Josh Berhow @Josh_Berhow

    Charles Barkley just gets it.<br><br>"I have a couple cigars and have me a couple alcoholic beverages. Listen, you can't play golf and not drink. It's the only sport they let you drink while you are playing it. There's a reason why: it's the most unbeatable game in the world."

    We finally know who the top dog is in the feud between Koepka and DeChambeau. It was an incredible afternoon for the former and one to forget for the latter, who entered as the 4-5 favorite on DraftKings.

