Lions Rumors: D'Andre Swift Could Miss 'Multiple Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift's sprained shoulder could leave him unavailable for "multiple weeks," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Swift was forced to leave the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears with the shoulder injury. He was listed as questionable because of a groin injury on several occasions this season but didn't miss any games with that ailment.

The 22-year-old University of Georgia product missed three games during his rookie campaign last year because of a concussion and an illness.

He's been a bright spot on an otherwise struggling Detroit offense when healthy, tallying 984 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns in 11 games this season.

Jamaal Williams is in line to lead the Lions' backfield any time Swift is sidelined. Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike could also receive some playing time as part of a committee approach.

Swift is a building block on offense for Detroit, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team be cautious with his recovery from injuries since its playoff hopes have faded away, with the team at 0-10-1 on the year.