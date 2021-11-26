X

    Erik McCoy Says Saints 'Got Our Butts Beat' by Bills in Blowout Loss

    Adam WellsNovember 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Rich Schultz

    New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy didn't mince words after his team's 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. 

    "It sucks," McCoy told reporters. "I can't really expound on it much. We got our butts beat today."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!