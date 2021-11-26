Erik McCoy Says Saints 'Got Our Butts Beat' by Bills in Blowout Loss

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy didn't mince words after his team's 31-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

"It sucks," McCoy told reporters. "I can't really expound on it much. We got our butts beat today."

