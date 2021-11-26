Report: Saints' Deonte Harris Appealing 3-Game Suspension for DUI Arrest

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was informed of a three-game suspension from the NFL before Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills after he was sentenced to one year of probation in early November following a DUI arrest in July.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday that Harris immediately appealed the suspension, which cleared him to play in the Thanksgiving Day game and will allow him to remain active until the appeal is heard.

Harris' case ended after he entered a plea of not guilty with an "agreed statement of facts," which allowed the judge to render a sentence without delivering a verdict of guilty or not guilty, according to the Baltimore Sun. The Saints wideout was placed on probation through Nov. 8, 2022.

The 23-year-old Baltimore native was arrested in Maryland on July 16. The police report stated he was pulled over for driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, after which the officer noticed "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and an odor of alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and a Breathalyzer test showed his BAC was more than three times the legal limit, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Harris' attorney, William H. Murphy Jr., released a statement to Amie Just of the New Orleans Advocate after the probation sentence was handed down.

"The court recognized that he was a fine young man with a great future ahead of him and accordingly, she gave him what is called probation before judgment, which is not a conviction under Maryland law," Murphy said. "We are happy about the result and look forward to this young man having an exceptional career in the NFL and an exceptional life."

Rapoport noted Harris and the Saints have "known a suspension was likely coming" since the sentence was announced.

Harris made one catch for nine yards in Thursday's 31-6 loss to the Bills. He also returned four kickoffs and one punt on special teams.

The Assumption University product ranks third in the NFL with 591 kickoff return yards in 2021. He's also recorded 27 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

New Orleans' next game comes Thursday when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys. A date for Harris' appeal hearing wasn't announced.