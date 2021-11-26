Rio Olympics Architect Carlos Arthur Nuzman Sentenced to 30 Years for Bribery

AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, former head of Brazil's Olympic committee and a key figure in bringing the 2016 Summer Games to Rio de Janeiro, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme to secure votes for his country to host the Games.

Per Tariq Panja of the New York Times, Nuzman was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion.

The 79-year-old was originally arrested in 2017 when law enforcement officials discovered "about $155,000 in cash and a key to a vault in Switzerland in which 16 gold bars were discovered" during a raid on his house.

Nuzman was originally detained four years ago as part of a joint investigation by Brazilian and French authorities into sports corruption.

According to Panja's report, judge Marcelo Bretas "singled out Nuzman as the linchpin of a scheme to buy the votes of sports officials in an effort to secure the hosting rights to the Games" in his ruling.

In addition to Nuzman, former Rio de Janeiro governor Sergio Cabral, businessman Leonardo Gryner and Rio 2016 committee member Arthur Soares also received prison sentences for their role in the scheme.

"The culpability is high, as Carlos Arthur Nuzman was the main creator of the illicit scheme examined in these records and thus acted taking advantage of the high position achieved over 22 years as president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, which is why his conduct must be valued more rigorously than that of any corrupt person," Bretas wrote in the ruling, per Panja.

Nuzman's lawyer said his client plans to file an appeal, and Nuzman won't have to start serving his sentence until after it is heard.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Nuzman was named president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee in 1995. He has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2000, but his membership is currently suspended due to his legal situation.