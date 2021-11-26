Report: Cowboys' Trysten Hill Won't Be Suspended for John Simpson Altercation

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill reportedly won't be suspended for throwing a punch at Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Friday none of the players involved in altercations during the Raiders' 36-33 win will face suspensions, but fines are possible:

It's unclear why Hill threw the punch.

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were both ejected in the third quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct after getting involved in a tussle after a play on special teams, which spilled onto the sideline.

It was part of a heated clash that saw 28 penalties called (14 against each team) for 276 total yards.

Dallas never held the lead but fought back from an 11-point deficit to tie the game at 30 with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Kickers Daniel Carlson and Greg Zuerlein traded field goals in the final minutes to send the game to overtime.

The Cowboys' only possession of the extra session led to a punt. The Raiders then embarked on an eight-play, 67-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal by Carlson. A defensive pass interference call on Dallas corner Anthony Brown on a 3rd-and-18 play was the key turning point.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't happy with how the high number of penalty calls impacted the flow of the game.

"It was obviously frustrating," McCarthy told reporters. "The game was herky-jerky from start to finish. Give our guys credit to continue to focus and battle. The numbers are absurd, definitely understand that. But just like everything in this game there is trends and patterns, and we anticipated this game being officiated this way."

He added: "Twenty-eight penalties—I don't really know what the hell you want me to say. Write whatever you want, I'm all for it."

Rookie Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, who was penalized on a questionable roughing-the-passer call, said, "I think we should be playing football, not tag."

It marked the third loss in the past four games for the Cowboys, who dropped to 7-4 but still hold a two-game advantage over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) for the NFC East division lead.

The Raiders' (6-5) win brought an end to their three-game losing streak as they look to keep pace in the AFC West, where every team owns a record of .500 or better. The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) hold the top spot.