Jerry Jones Says 'The Sky is Not Falling' After Cowboys' Loss vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't pushing the panic button after his team's 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Jones emphasized that the "sky is not falling" for the Cowboys.

"When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition," Jones said. "You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs."

The Cowboys were on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders in the NFC after winning six of their first seven games. The offense was averaging 32.1 points and 454.9 yards per game during that span.

Since their 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 31, the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. The offense scored a season-low nine points in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the defense allowed a season-high 509 yards to the Raiders, including 366 passing yards to quarterback Derek Carr.

There are reasons to be optimistic that Dallas' offense will get back on track. Amari Cooper, who has missed the past two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is expected to be back for the Dec. 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

CeeDee Lamb could also be back for that contest after suffering a concussion in the loss to the Chiefs. ESPN's Todd Archer noted the second-year wideout cleared protocols to play on Thursday, but the quick turnaround time did make him more susceptible to another concussion.

Dallas' cushion in the NFC East standings is slowly starting to disappear. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) have won three of their last four games. Their next five opponents are the New York Giants (twice), Washington Football Team (twice) and New York Jets, who have a combined record of 9-21.

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off in Week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas is still in the driver's seat for its first division title since 2018. There just might be more drama in getting to that point than it appeared four weeks ago.