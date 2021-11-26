Video: Cowboys' Micah Parsons Breaks DeMarcus Ware's Franchise Rookie Sack Record

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has broken franchise legend DeMarcus Ware's rookie record for most sacks after he took down Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Thursday for his ninth of the year:

The Raiders faced a 2nd-and-11 from midfield with the two teams tied at 33 in overtime. Parsons came around the edge, beat offensive tackle Brandon Parker on the inside and got to Carr for a seven-yard loss.

Parsons was in Carr's face all game, amassing five quarterback hits. He finished the evening with five tackles (four solo, two for a loss) and one sack.

The former Penn State star, whom Dallas selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, now has 67 tackles and 23 quarterback hits.

Parsons is a budding Cowboys legend, a status that Ware had begun establishing when he had eight sacks in 2005.

The pass-rusher finished his career with 138.5 sacks from 2005 to 2016 for the Cowboys and Denver Broncos. He led the league in sacks twice, including in 2008 when he amassed 20.

For now, Parsons has six more games to build on his rookie sack record, starting with the 7-4 Cowboys' road matchup with the New Orleans Saints next Thursday.

The all-time rookie record is in sight, too, with former Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles great Jevon Kearse notching 14.5 sacks in 1999.