Lions' D'Andre Swift Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that running back D'Andre Swift is day-to-day with a sprained shoulder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 22-year-old exited Detroit's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving with a shoulder injury. Following the game, Campbell said the team was in "wait-and-see" mode.

"We know it's a shoulder sprain. So we'll see where it goes," he told reporters.

Swift has run for 555 yards and four touchdowns in his second season with the Lions. He has also been a dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 56 receptions for 429 yards and two scores.

This year has been a bit of a disaster for the Lions. They signaled a forthcoming rebuild with the trade of Matthew Stafford, but nobody expected them to be winless through 11 games (0-10-1).

In Swift, Detroit at least appears to have a talented running back who can fit into the franchise's long-term plans.

Because of his importance to the offense, losing the Georgia product to injury is an obvious blow to the Lions. But they're already a lost cause in 2021, so his potential absence doesn't change much in the grand scheme of things.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Swift misses additional time, Jamaal Williams will take over as the primary ball-carrier.

The 26-year-old ended the Bears game with 20 touches (15 carries for 65 yards and five catches for 18 yards).