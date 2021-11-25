X

    National Dog Show 2021 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2021

    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Don't call it a dynasty.

    The Scottish deerhound took home the Best in Show award Thursday at the National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia for the second year in a row. 

    The champion prevailed among those who won First in Group of the seven dog groups.

    NBC Sports explained the format of Thursday's show, noting the American Kennel Club limits the competition to only purebred dogs. That means it recognizes 197 breeds and varieties it splits into the seven groups of sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    HAIR HAIR HAIR! How beautiful is this doggo? 😍<br><br>📺: NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/SMNqYKQlPb">pic.twitter.com/SMNqYKQlPb</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    ICYMI:<br><br>The German Shorthaired Pointer won the Sporting Group at the <a href="https://twitter.com/Purina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Purina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalDogShow20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalDogShow20</a>! 🏆<br><br>📺: NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/k7aByMnUwm">pic.twitter.com/k7aByMnUwm</a>

    Dogs of the same breed compete against each other in the first round for the Best in Breed title. 

    Those who are determined Best in Breed advance to the group stage to compete to be named First in Breed, and those dogs advance to compete for the Best in Show title. 

    The National Dog Show's inaugural event took place in 1879, and it has been an annual event since 1933. Despite the long history, Sunday marked the debut of a new breed in the Biewer terrier.  

    The defending champion Scottish deerhound Claire made an early statement as the winner of the hound group, while the bulldog took home the title in the non-sporting group:

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Scottish Deerhound Claire, who won last year, makes her appearance as the No. 1 hound. 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalDogShow20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalDogShow20</a> <a href="https://t.co/kPpKb9F4ND">pic.twitter.com/kPpKb9F4ND</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Us getting carried away from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thanksgiving?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thanksgiving</a> table after eating a whole pumpkin pie. 🥧 <a href="https://t.co/ECCNnjgjsg">pic.twitter.com/ECCNnjgjsg</a>

    The other group winners were: 

    • Sporting: German shorthaired pointer
    • Working group: kuvasz
    • Herding: Pyrenean shepherd
    • Toy: affenpinscher
    • Terrier: lakeland terrier
    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    SO TINY! <br><br>There are 24 breeds in the "Toy Group" at this year's <a href="https://twitter.com/Purina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Purina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalDogShow20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalDogShow20</a>!<br><br>📺: NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/fv0mPmX14u">pic.twitter.com/fv0mPmX14u</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Cue "It Wasn't Me" by SHAGGY. 🎶 <a href="https://t.co/rzTfhF9rGm">pic.twitter.com/rzTfhF9rGm</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    "Who doesn't LOVE a golden retriever?" 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/u3UNjDt5If">pic.twitter.com/u3UNjDt5If</a>

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    "Hold my tail. Things are about to get serious." -The sporting dogs, probably. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalDogShow20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalDogShow20</a> <a href="https://t.co/41tI5CmTAq">pic.twitter.com/41tI5CmTAq</a>

    That set the stage for the coveted Best In Show, and, for the second year in a row, it was the Scottish deerhound.   

