NFL Rumors: Bears HC Matt Nagy 'Unlikely' To be Fired During 2021 Season

The Chicago Bears are reportedly unlikely to fire head coach Matt Nagy during the 2021 regular season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Nagy is likely to be given "considerable rope" by the organization between now and the end of the season, and a midseason firing isn't expected unless there are "unforeseen" circumstances.

Rapoport's report comes on the heels of Mark Konkol and Jeff Arnold of Patch reporting Tuesday that a "top source with knowledge of the decision" said Nagy would be fired after Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Nagy later told reporters the report was "not accurate" before adding: "I have great communication with ownership, George [McCaskey] and Ted [Phillips] and Ryan [Pace], and I have not had any discussions [on that]."

Additionally, Dan Pompei of The Athletic reported that Bears Chairman George McCaskey denied reports of Nagy getting fired during a meeting with Bears players and coaches.

If the Bears do fire Nagy before the end of the 2021 season, it will mark the first time the organization has ever fired a head coach during a season.

Chicago has struggled mightily this season to the tune of a 3-7 record, which leaves it third in the NFC North ahead of only the 0-9-1 Lions.

Entering play Thursday, the Bears trailed the first-place Green Bay Packers by 4.5 games and were two games behind the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints for a wild-card spot.

The 43-year-old Nagy is in the midst of his fourth season as head coach of the Bears, and he owns an overall record of 31-27.

While Nagy led the Bears to an NFC North title in 2018 and brought Chicago to the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020, Chicago has not won a postseason game under his leadership.

Despite Nagy's offensive background, offense has been a huge issue for the Bears over the past few seasons. So far this season, they rank 31st in the NFL in total offense and 29th in scoring.

Poor quarterback play has contributed to those shortcomings, as veteran Andy Dalton struggled before getting injured and rookie first-round pick Justin Fields has performed below expectations as well.

With Fields out Thursday because of a rib injury, Dalton will start for Chicago against the winless Lions and attempt to get the Bears back in the playoff race with a win.