Michael Vick: Justin Fields Hasn't Been Helped by Matt Nagy's Scheme with Bears

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Michael Vick went on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss a number of football-related topics, one of which concerned quarterback Justin Fields and the struggling Chicago Bears.

Eisen asked about Bears head coach Matt Nagy's scheme and how it fits Fields, and Vick provided this response (2:30 mark):

"The scheme is not beneficial right now because we haven't seen the production, and as a coach, Matt Nagy—Matt and I, we know each other well, and, you know, we'll probably have the same conversation—it's a lot of things that can go wrong on an offense, and why things won't go right, but sometimes you run out of time and you don't have a chance to get any do-overs, so they got to clean it up quickly."

The ex-Atlanta Falcons star, who said he's spoken with the ex-Ohio State star, further noted that he doesn't believe Fields has the right supporting cast around him at the moment.

Vick's remarks come amid recently squashed rumors that Nagy was set to be fired after the Bears' Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

The 3-7 Bears appear to be playing out the string of a lost season, and their 16.3 point-per-game average is fourth-worst in the NFL. The Bears also have not scored more than 27 points in a game this season.

Nagy has been on the hot seat as a result of the team's performance. His Bears head-coaching tenure started well after the team went 12-4 and won the NFC North in 2018, but a pair of 8-8 seasons has led to the bottom falling out in 2021.

The team certainly has hope with an exciting rookie quarterback behind center, although he's alternated between making electric individual plays that few signal-callers can dream of making and running for his life as he tries to lead the offense.

For now, the Bears have a Thanksgiving Day game against the 0-9-1 Lions to keep their dim playoff hopes alive. Andy Dalton will be behind center as Fields recovers from a ribs injury.