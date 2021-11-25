Russell Wilson, Justin Jefferson Headline Madden 22 Week 11 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Justin Jefferson joined an elite group Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings star saw his overall rating Madden NFL 22 climb to 90 in the game's newest update following Week 11.

Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as Minnesota upset the Green Bay Packers 34-31. The 2020 Pro Bowler is now averaging 94.4 yards per game, up from his rookie season, so some Vikings fans might argue getting to a nice round 90 overall is long overdue.

The Madden developers were unkind to the Seattle Seahawks after they fell to 3-7 with a 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Russell Wilson (94 to 93), Bobby Wagner (93 to 92) and D.K. Metcalf (90 to 89) all lost one rating point. For Wilson, it was a second successive underwhelming showing as he went 14-of-26 for 207 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones, on the other hand, saw his hard work in Week 11 rewarded. The veteran defensive tackle had 3.5 sacks as Kansas City edged out the Dallas Cowboys 19-9.

As a result of his impressive performance, Jones went from 90 overall to 91.

With 6.5 sacks through nine games, the 27-year-old might be able to eclipse his career high of 15.5 from 2018.

Stefon Diggs is trending in the opposite direction.

The Buffalo Bills star is still rated at 96 overall, so the bottom isn't dropping out by any stretch. But he had held firm at 97 overall for the season up until Week 11, and the final straw for EA Sports appears to have been a 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which he caught four passes for 23 yards and two touchdowns.

You know you're held to a high standard when a pair of touchdown grabs isn't enough for you to at least stand pat with your Madden rating.