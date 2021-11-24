X

    Rams' Sean McVay on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Role: 'We Expect to See a Lot of Him'

    Doric SamNovember 25, 2021

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s debut for the Los Angeles Rams was a lackluster one, as he had just two catches for 18 yards on three targets in a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15.

    Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't worried, however, as he told reporters on Wednesday that Beckham's volume will increase as he continues to get a better understanding of the team's offense.

    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    Sean McVay says "we expect to see a lot of him" regarding Odell Beckham Jr., as he continues to integrate and learn the Rams offense.

    Beckham had some extra time to learn the offense, as the Rams were on a bye in Week 11. Los Angeles (7-3) will be back in action this Sunday in a marquee matchup against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field.

    With Robert Woods (ACL) done for the season, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver will have to produce if the Rams hope to have success against one of the elite teams in the NFC.

